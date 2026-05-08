Update – Hantavirus Outbreak, International Cruise Ship

The Ministry of Health of Saint Kitts and Nevis is closely monitoring an international outbreak of Hantavirus infection linked to the expedition cruise vessel MV Hondius. While one citizen of the Federation was among the passengers aboard the vessel, there are currently no reported or suspected cases of Hantavirus in St. Kitts and Nevis. Health authorities are issuing this advisory to provide timely information to the public, encourage awareness of preventive measures, and reassure residents that the overall public health risk remains low at this time.

An outbreak of Hantavirus infection has been reported aboard the MV Hondius, which departed Argentina on April 1, 2026, carrying passengers and crew from 28 countries, including one citizen of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Three passengers linked to the voyage have since died. The vessel docked at Saint Helena on April 24, where approximately 29 passengers disembarked and are now being monitored by international public health authorities in coordination with officials in Argentina.

Hantavirus is a serious zoonotic disease transmitted to humans through contact with the urine, feces, or saliva of infected rodents, particularly mice and rats. Infection may occur when contaminated particles from rodent nesting materials become airborne and are subsequently inhaled by humans.

The South African Health Ministry has confirmed that the Andes strain of the Hantavirus was identified in two confirmed cases linked to this outbreak.

The Andes strain of this virus, which is present in South America, is of particular concern because, unlike most Hantavirus strains, it has demonstrated the potential for person-to-person transmission through prolonged and very close contact with symptomatic individuals.

Hantavirus infection is highly fatal, and can result in severe respiratory illness known as Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), a condition characterized by fever, muscle aches, cough, shortness of breath, and rapidly progressive respiratory failure. Hantavirus also causes hemorrhagic fever and kidney disease. Persons can protect themselves from this virus by avoiding rodent-infested areas without appropriate protection, including wearing face masks and using gloves and disinfectants when cleaning rodent-infested areas to avoid aerosolizing the virus.

At present, there are no reported or suspected cases of Hantavirus within the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. The World Health Organization (WHO) has assessed the current public health risk associated with Hantavirus as low. The Ministry of Health of St. Kitts and Nevis will continue to closely monitor developments related to this outbreak and maintain ongoing surveillance and collaboration with regional and international public health partners

Office of the Chief Medical Officer

May 7, 2026