TRANSFORMATIVE PLANTING PROGRAMME BEARS FRUIT: AGRICULTURE SECTOR THRIVES UNDER MINISTER DUGGINS’ LEADERSHIP

2 Min Read
BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts, July 23, 2025 (SKNIS) – The Ministry of Agriculture, under the leadership of the Honourable Samal Duggins, is celebrating a historic transformation in the sector, marked by the most ambitious agricultural initiative since the era of sugar production.

Over the past year, Saint Kitts has witnessed the launch and rapid expansion of a national planting programme that has redefined the island’s farming landscape. With more than 60,000 banana and plantain trees and 150,000 pineapple plants already in the ground, the scale of the programme reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to food security and sustainability.

In a further push to diversify and empower local farmers, the ministry has also begun the distribution of 15,000 coconut trees for nationwide planting.

“Altogether, we have created the largest agriculture programme the country has seen since sugar production,” Minister Duggins said during Tuesday’s (July 22, 2025) press conference with Prime Minister, Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew.

The ministry’s focus on agricultural diversity has also seen major strides in the production of tomatoes, melons, peppers, and other staple crops. Minister Duggins added that the Tabasco Project—an initiative centered around the cultivation of high-value pepper varieties—has added further momentum to the country’s agricultural revival.

In the fisheries sector, the growth has been equally remarkable. Last year, 2024, marked a record-breaking year, with the industry generating $19.6 million in income, the highest ever in the country’s history. This achievement underscores the ministry’s integrated approach to developing Saint Kitts’ full agricultural potential, both on land and at sea.

Minister Duggins said the ministry remains committed to building on this momentum, with upcoming programmes and partnerships aimed at further empowering local farmers, and ensuring that the agriculture and fisheries sectors remain robust pillars of the national economy.

-30-

