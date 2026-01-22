Screenshot 20260122 205723 Chrome
Unbeaten Leeward Islands Advance To CWI T20 Blaze Final

By Pulse Administrator
By: T. Chapman

Leewards, First team to go UNBEATEN in CWI T20 Blaze

The Leeward Islands Stormers have booked their spot in the CWI T20 Blaze Final with an unbeaten record – a first in tournament history.

First EVER victory over Windwards in 10 encounters

Batting first, the Windward Islands Women struggled against a disciplined Leewards bowling attack and were restricted to 69 for 9 in their 20 overs.

St. Jean, (16) and Charles, (15), were the top scorers for the Winwards. Jahzara Claxton and Shawnisha Hector were the pick of the bowlers for Leewards with three wickets apiece while Davronique Maynard chipped in with two wickets.

The Leewards were off to a rocky start, losing three quick wickets. However, when rain interrupted play, Leewards were closer to their target.

The interruption resulted in a revised target under the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method.

The Leewards dominantly reached their target in just eight overs to secure a seven-wicket victory. Final score, Leewards 59/3, winning by 7 wickets a d 32 balls to spare. Jahzara Claxton capped off an outstanding all-round performance with an unbeaten 23, while Reniece Boyce finished on 14 not out.

MATCH SUMMARY:
Windward Islands: 69/9

  • Stormers bowlers on fire early – Windwards collapsed to 4-4!
  • Jahzara Claxton: 3-20
  • Shawnisha Hector: 3-5
  • Abini St. Jean (16) & Holly Charles (15) fought back but couldn’t save the innings
  • 18 extras proved crucial in getting to 69

Leeward Islands Stormers: 59/3 (D/L Method – 7 wickets win)

  • Rocky start at 24/3 in the 4th over
  • Jahzara Claxton anchored the chase with 23*
  • Reniece Boyce provided crucial support
  • Rain-revised target of 54 successfully chased!

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Jahzara Claxton with a match-winning all-round performance (3-20 & 23*)

The Leeward Islands Women will face Barbados in the final Friday night at 7:00 pm.

