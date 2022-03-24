St Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee hosting Handball Tryout Sessions

Press Release, SKNOC, March 24, 2022 – The St. Kitts and Nevis Handball Association is in the process of putting together a male youth National team under the age of 20.

The next tryout sessions will be held on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th March at the Marriott dome starting at 1:30 p.m. daily.

Please note that the bus “business” will leave the Pelican Mall at 1:00 p.m. daily. All young males from age 13 to 19 are asked to try out to make this national team.

For more information, please feel free to contact Mr Leroy Greene cell phone number # 1 869 663 6504.

