U.S. Embassy Bridgetown Resumes Processing of Routine In-person Appointments in All Nonimmigrant Visa Categories





The U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown is pleased to resume processing of routine in-person

appointments in all Nonimmigrant visa categories starting in September 2022. To

schedule an appointment, please visit our website at bb.usembassy.gov/visas.



The Department of State has authorized consular officers to waive the in-person

interview requirement for certain categories of Nonimmigrant visa applicants

through 31 December 2022. This new authorization applies to travelers applying for

F, H-1, H-3, H-4, non-blanket L, M, O, P, Q, and academic J visas who were previously

issued any type of visa, if they are applying for a visa in their country of nationality

or residence. This authorization does not apply to applicants who have a previous

refusal that was not subsequently waived or overcome. Adjudicating consular officers

may request an in-person interview if additional information is required from

applicants.

Applicants renewing any visa within 48 months of expiration also continue to be

eligible for interview waiver. Due to reduced staffing and numerous pandemic-

related disruptions to our operations since March 2020, demand is high for B1/B2

tourism and business visas and wait times may be lengthy for appointments in this

category at the U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown.

For more information see:

https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/us-visas.html