NOTICE: TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF DAYCARE CENTER

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Wednesday, September 14, 2022:​ Acting on the advice of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education, the Industrial Site Day Care Centre will be closed on Thursday, September 15, to Friday, 23rd September, 2022. This temporary closure will facilitate the deep cleaning and sanitization of all spaces at the Industrial Site Day Care Centre and is also a precautionary measure to curb exposure to the Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease.

Therefore the Industrial Site Day Care Centre will reopen on Monday, 26th September, 2022.

We apologize for any inconvenience that this temporary closure may cause and thank you for your continued support and patience.

