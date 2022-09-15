NATIONAL HEROES’ DAY EVENTS CANCELLED DUE TO PASSING OF TROPICAL STORM FIONA

On account of the inclement weather brought on by the passing of Tropical Storm Fiona, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has made the decision to cancel all events planned for National Heroes Day, Friday, September 16, 2022, as part of the Independence 39 calendar of activities.



The activities affected include the official National Heroes’ Day Ceremony at the Robert L. Bradshaw Memorial Park in St. Paul’s where the five National Heroes of St. Kitts and Nevis were to be honoured and recognized for their contributions to the Federation’s development.



Also cancelled on account of the weather conditions are the Wreath-Laying and Recognition Ceremony for the Late Right Excellent Sir C. A. Paul Southwell at the Bust honouring Sir Caleb, and the Special Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the National Heroes’ Park in Basseterre where statues of the five National Heroes of St. Kitts and Nevis are featured. Both events were scheduled for Friday, September 16.



The Independence Block Parties slated for Saturday, September 17 are also cancelled.



In addition, the National Heroes Day Concert on Nevis has been rescheduled to Sunday, September 18 at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park at 7:00 pm.



The staging of activities on the Official Calendar of Activities, including the Independence State Service on Sunday, September 18, remains dependent on the weather.



Citizens and residents should stay tuned to official Government information sources for further updates.