Two West Indies players test positive for COVID-19

Two players from the West Indies squad have reportedly returned positive results last evening (Jan. 20) and were forced to be isolated.

This adds to the number of cases identified in Trinidad and Tobago several days ago. The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed that six of its young players based in Trinidad and Tobago had tested positive and were isolating.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Onaje Amory and Jaden Carmichael have tested positive. They were isolating and temporarily replaced within the West Indies squad.

In a media statement, the ICC said:

The ICC has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 has approved Kevin Wickham and Nathan Edwards as replacements for Onaje Amory and Jaden Carmichael in the West Indies squad.

A COVID replacement can be temporary, in that once the player has recovered he would be eligible to return to the squad in the position of the player that replaced him.