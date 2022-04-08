11 to represent SVG at 35th CARIFTA swimming championships
The St Vincent and The Grenadines Swimming Federation (SVGSF) has finalized the selection of eleven swimmers to represent their country at the XXXV (35th) Carifta Swimming Championships. This year’s event will be held in Barbados from 16th to 19th April 2022.
Representing the girls will be:
11 to 12 yrs –
Eltonique Leonard
13 to 14 yrs –
Kevern DaSilva
Jamie Joachim
Kennice Green
Zariel Nelson
15 to 17yrs –
Tia Gun–Munro
Representing the boys will be:
13 to 14yrs –
Brandon George
Matthew Ballah
15 to 17yrs –
Eltonte Leonard
Bryson George
Kenale Alleyne