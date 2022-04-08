11 to represent SVG at 35th CARIFTA swimming championships

Advertise With SKN PULSE

The St Vincent and The Grenadines Swimming Federation (SVGSF) has finalized the selection of eleven swimmers to represent their country at the XXXV (35th) Carifta Swimming Championships. This year’s event will be held in Barbados from 16th to 19th April 2022.

Representing the girls will be:

11 to 12 yrs –

Advertise With SKN PULSE

Eltonique Leonard

13 to 14 yrs –

Kevern DaSilva

Jamie Joachim

Kennice Green

Zariel Nelson

15 to 17yrs –

Related Posts

Saint Lucia Aquatics Federation Celebrates Saint Lucia…

Sugar Boyz Getting Acclimatized to Andorran Climate 

Sugar Boyz Depart To Andorra For International Friendly 

Tia Gun–Munro

Representing the boys will be:

13 to 14yrs –

Brandon George

Matthew Ballah

15 to 17yrs –

Eltonte Leonard

Bryson George

Kenale Alleyne

Share
More Stories

Unemployed Youth invited to apply for Digital Jobs…

Police issue wanted posters for two men

Trending: Thomas and Gayle Power West Indies To Commanding…

1 of 1,972
error: Our Content Is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy