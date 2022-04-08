11 to represent SVG at 35th CARIFTA swimming championships

The St Vincent and The Grenadines Swimming Federation (SVGSF) has finalized the selection of eleven swimmers to represent their country at the XXXV (35th) Carifta Swimming Championships. This year’s event will be held in Barbados from 16th to 19th April 2022.

Representing the girls will be:

11 to 12 yrs –

Eltonique Leonard

13 to 14 yrs –

Kevern DaSilva

Jamie Joachim

Kennice Green

Zariel Nelson

15 to 17yrs –

Tia Gun–Munro

Representing the boys will be:

13 to 14yrs –

Brandon George

Matthew Ballah

15 to 17yrs –

Eltonte Leonard

Bryson George

Kenale Alleyne