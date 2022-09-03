Two Nevisians in U17 Sugar Boys Team: Jahmal Lewis Named Captain

By: Staff Reporter

Two Nevisian footballers are apart of the U17 St. Kitts and Nevis team participating in the 2022 CONCACAF qualifiers being held in the Dominican Republic.

The players are Jahmal Lewis and Chris Browne. Both players are affiliated with Bath United Football Club.

Lewis has been named team captain.

Jamal is representing St. Kitts and Nevis at this level for the second time.

The team has played two matches so far and won both. They have beaten the Cayman Islands, (1-0) and Dominica, (2-0). Later today, they will play host, the Dominican Republic.

The top four teams will qualify for the 2023 CONCACAF U-17 Championships.

Two Nevisian officials are also on tour with the team in the Dominican Republic. They are Duanna Pemberton-Jeffers (Team Doctor) and Siana Leader (Manager).