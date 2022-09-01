ACTING APPOINTMENTS IN THE PRIME MINISTER’S ABSENCE FROM THE FEDERATION

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew is presently away from the Federation. He is in Barbados attending the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2022 from September 1-3.

While the Honourable Prime Minister is abroad, below are the acting appointments of his Cabinet colleagues:

Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Citizenship and Immigration.

Hon. Konris Maynard, Minister of National Security.

Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Health and Social Security.