SKN Robotics Team to compete in First Global Robotics Olympic Challenge

By: Staff Reporter

The St. Kitts & Nevis Robotics Association will be heading to Geneva, Switzerland in October to compete in the FIRST Global Robotics Olympics Challenge.

The event is scheduled for October 13-16, 2022.

The St. Kitts & Nevis Robotics Association will be represented by Anthony Lee, Malyka Howell, Yakira Elliot, Lakshya Sharma and team captain, Patrina Perreira.

The team’s mentors are Dr. Ricardo Neil and Mr. Zhavier Shaw.

The Association is pleased with these diversified young people who are ready to represent the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis when the call is made. The call has been made by the FIRST Global Robotics Challenge and the team has answered without questions or fear. This is because the team believes in having a voice on the international stage and having a contribution to make, not only to the world but to the country of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Team met with the Prime Minister the Hon Dr. Terrance Drew and the Hon. Konris Maynard, Minister of Information, Communications, and Technology earlier this week, where they discussed the Robotics Competition, the expectations from this year’s Olympics and the Robotics association’s vision, mandate, and plans for the future.

The team will meet with Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Geoffrey Hanley, who has responsibility for Education.

This team is excited to get to contribute to the next evolution of humanity. FIRST Global

The St. Kitts Nevis Robotic Team is ranked number one in the Caribbean and 19th in the world. The team will be competing against other young people from more than 180 nations.