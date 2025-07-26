Local News

New Taiwanese Ambassador Welcomed to Saint Kitts and Nevis

A new Taiwanese Ambassador, His Excellency, Edward Ling-Wen Tao and Mrs. Tao arrived in St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday, July 22nd, 2025.

Both were welcomed and greeted upon arrival at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St. Kitts by Senior Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Michael Penny, members of the Taiwan Embassy, Technical Mission and local Taiwanese residents.

Ambassador Tao replaces Ambassador Michael Lin, who served in the Federation for seven and a half years.

 

