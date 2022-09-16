TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN PORTIONS OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS DURING THE NEXT FEW HOURS

FIONA’S CENTER APPROACHING GUADELOUPE

At 200 PM AST (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Fiona was about 75 miles (120 k) east of Guadeloupe. Fiona is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h). A westward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through early Sunday, followed by a turn toward the west-northwest and northwest Sunday and Sunday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Fiona is expected to move across the Leeward Islands tonight, near or just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Saturday into Sunday, and approach the southern coast of the Dominican Republic Sunday night and early Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected across portions of the Leeward Islands within the warning area beginning this afternoon and continuing through Saturday. Tropical storm

conditions will spread westward to the U.S. and British Virgin Islands on Saturday, and across Puerto Rico late Saturday and Saturday night. Tropical storm conditions are possible on Dominica this evening or tonight and across the watch area in the Dominican Republic beginning late Sunday.

RAINFALL: Fiona is forecast to produce the following rainfall totals:

Leeward Islands and Northern Windward Islands: 3 to 6 inches.

British and U.S. Virgin Islands: 4 to 6 inches

Puerto Rico: 4 to 8 inches with maximum totals of 12 inches, particularly across eastern and southern Puerto Rico.

Eastern Dominican Republic: 6 to 10 inches with maximum totals of 16 inches possible

Turks and Caicos: 4 to 8 inches

These rains may produce flash and urban flooding, along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain, particularly southern and eastern Puerto Rico and the eastern Dominican Republic.

STORM SURGE: Localized coastal flooding will be possible along the coasts of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico in areas of onshore winds Saturday into Sunday.

SURF: Swells generated by Fiona are affecting the Leeward and northern Windward Islands, and are expected to spread westward to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today. Swells will then reach the northern coast of Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the southeastern Bahamas over the weekend. These conditions could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

Next complete advisory at 500 PM AST.