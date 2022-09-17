RLB RECEIVES OFFICIAL CLEARANCE FOR OPERATION AFTER THE PASSING OF TROPICAL STORM FIONA

Basseterre, Saturday 17 September 2022—-Guided by the local national emergency/disaster authorities, The public is hereby informed that operations at the SCASPA Robert L Bradshaw International Airport resumes as of 12:00 PM (Noon) today Saturday 17th September 2022.

As we continue to experience remnants of Tropical Storm Fiona , the public is advised to be cautious on the road, transport when/where necessary and continue to follow the national weather authorities for further information.

Continue to stay safe.