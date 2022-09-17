RLB RECEIVES OFFICIAL CLEARANCE FOR OPERATION AFTER THE PASSING OF TROPICAL STORM FIONA

RLB RECEIVES OFFICIAL CLEARANCE FOR OPERATION AFTER THE PASSING OF TROPICAL STORM FIONA

Basseterre, Saturday 17 September 2022—-Guided by the local national emergency/disaster authorities, The public is hereby informed that operations at the SCASPA Robert L Bradshaw International Airport resumes as of 12:00 PM (Noon) today Saturday 17th September 2022.

As we continue to experience remnants of Tropical Storm Fiona , the public is advised to be cautious on the road, transport when/where necessary and continue to follow the national weather authorities for further information.

Continue to stay safe.

