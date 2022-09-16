19 citizens receive Medal of Honour, Star of Merit awards

By: Staff Reporter

The Medal of Honour and the Star of Merit awards have been awarded to 19 nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis for their outstanding contribution in areas of education, sports, youth development, culture, music and broadcasting

Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew revealed the list of awardees during his National Heroes’ Day address earlier today, September 16, 2022.

The Companion of the Star of Merit

The persons awarded for their long and meritorious service, or for loyal and devoted service to the Nation are as follows:

Eileen Grey — Education, Culture and Sports

Dennis Richards — Education, Arts and Culture

Lorraine Browne — Education

Dr Lincoln Carty — Education

Sylvester Charles — Education, Music, Sports and Volunteerism

Violet Jones-Mawnlawde — Education

Maxwell Bass Sr — Music and Security Services

Nathan Esdaille — Education and Religion

Wayland Vaughan — Education

Shirley Kelly — Nursing Education

Lorna Ava Henry — Culture and the Arts

Pastor Lincoln Connor — Nation Building and Youth Development

Elsie ‘Teacher Elsie’ Mills — Education and Religion

Clement ‘Juni’ Liburd — Broadcasting

Lloyd Lazar — Education and Sports (posthumous)

Kenrick Georges – Arts and Music (posthumous)

Medal of Honour:

Awarded for their outstanding and meritorious service to the Nation are:

Mable Morton — Community Service and Entrepreneurship

Clyde Richardson — Music and the Arts

James ‘Mickey’ Frederick — Performing Arts and Culture

Prime Minister Drew said……

It brings me great pleasure to bestow this honour to you. You have served your country well and I pray your lives continue to be an example and inspiration to all. Prime Terrance Minister Drew

I look forward to the day when we as a nation recognize and salute our brave women who have brought about transformative change to our twin-island Federation, by esteeming them with the ultimate honour of National Hero. Prime Minister Terrance Drew

The awardees were chosen by the National Awards Committee in accordance with the National Honours Act established in 1996.