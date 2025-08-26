Trafalgar Robbery Under Police Investigation

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is investigating a robbery that was committed at the Good World Limited grocery store in Trafalgar, the Village, St. Kitts, on August 22nd, 2025, between the hours of 8PM and 9PM.

Initial investigations indicate that a masked assailant armed with a firearm entered the establishment and demanded money. The proprietor complied and the assailant fled the scene afterwards. No injuries were sustained during the incident.

The Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value. The matter is under investigation and relevant updates will be appropriately published as it progresses.

Should anyone have any information about this, or any other criminal incident, the RSCNPF encourages you to contact the nearest Police station, or make an anonymous report via the Crime Stoppers’ hotline, 707.

— 30 —

