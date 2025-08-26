Breaking News

Trafalgar Robbery Under Police Investigation

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
img 0817

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is investigating a robbery that was committed at the Good World Limited grocery store in Trafalgar, the Village, St. Kitts, on August 22nd, 2025, between the hours of 8PM and 9PM.

Initial investigations indicate that a masked assailant armed with a firearm entered the establishment and demanded money. The proprietor complied and the assailant fled the scene afterwards. No injuries were sustained during the incident.

The Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value. The matter is under investigation and relevant updates will be appropriately published as it progresses.

Should anyone have any information about this, or any other criminal incident, the RSCNPF encourages you to contact the nearest Police station, or make an anonymous report via the Crime Stoppers’ hotline, 707.

— 30 —

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article FB IMG 1756155177132 MINISTRY OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES NEW 2025 – 2026 SCHOOL LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS
Next Article bcfdfc24 8275 852d 496e 44dae49d22cd Prime Minister Drew Stands with Oprah, Serena Williams, Aaron Pierre, and Other World Leaders as 2025 MIPAD Honoree
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month

You cannot copy content off of this page

Register Lost your password?

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy