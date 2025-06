Basseterre, St. Kitts – June 21, 2025 – Sheralee Daniel of Shadwell has been arrested and formally charged with counseling, aiding, and abetting the commission of a felony, on June 20, 2025.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on June 13, 2025.

She is presently remanded to HM Prison until June 26, when she will make a Court appearance.

