Prime Minister Drew Clarifies: No Formal U.S. Travel Ban on Saint Kitts and Nevis; Government Proactively Engaged in Diplomatic Channels

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, June 23, 2025 (PMO) —Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Honourable Dr. Terrance M. Drew, has reaffirmed that the Government has not received any formal communication from the United States of America regarding reports of an impending travel restriction or ban on citizens of Saint Kitts and Nevis.



Addressing the matter during an interview on The Edge on ZIZ Radio, Prime Minister Drew assured the public that, despite reports being circulated, his administration has not been officially notified of any such decision by the U.S. government.



“This administration has received no official notice of any travel ban or restriction on our citizens. From the moment we saw the reports, we moved immediately through all appropriate diplomatic channels. I put out communication to inform our people that we had not been formally informed about such a list, and therefore, as we get information, we would inform our people and keep them updated,” Dr. Drew stated.



Prime Minister Drew went further to explain the steps undertaken by the Government to seek clarification.



“Immediately, Foreign Affairs got activated. I got in touch with the Embassy of the United States of America in Barbados to get clarification. At that time, the embassy indicated that they had not received any formal communication about this so-called list. In addition to that, our Ambassador to the United States and OAS, Her Excellency Jacinth Henry-Martin, she and I spoke on the matter, and a meeting was held with the State Department to seek clarification as to what this is about.”



He confirmed that the U.S. State Department is currently awaiting an update from the Embassy in Barbados regarding the matter and reiterated that no formal position has been conveyed to the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis to date. “Has it been circulating? Yes. Has it been concerning? Yes. But we have been working the diplomatic channels from day one to deal with this matter, and to deal with it even proactively.”



The Prime Minister also reaffirmed the strong relationship between the Federation and the United States. “We have an excellent relationship with the United States of America, a relationship that spans decades… Many of our citizens would have had tremendous positive impact on the development of the United States of America.”



Prime Minister Drew emphasized his administration’s ongoing commitment to provide timely and factual information to citizens, noting that “as far as I can report now, everything is normal. Our people can travel to the United States. They can apply for a visa to the United States of America. Everything remains totally normal.”



