TONYA MARDENBOROUGH AIMS FOR HER GOALS AS A NEW MEMBER OF THE POLICE FORCE

Sourced Info: SKNiS

Tonya Mardenborough represented St. Kitts and Nevis on the football field as a member of the National Under-17 Women’s Football Team. Today (December 23, 2021), she is a part of a new team and is prepared to shoot for her goals as a member of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

Mardenborough graduated on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at a ceremony held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort. She excelled during her six-month training as a member of Course #45, earning awards as the Best in Police Subjects, Best Results in Final Exams, and Best at Weapons Training.

The experiences at the Police Training School had a positive influence. She bonded with her coursemates so much that she considers them brothers and sisters. The training also exposed the 20-year-old resident of Half Way Tree to the many opportunities available for personal and professional development in the police force.

“I would like to give back to my community and further my education in firearms,” Mardenborough said.

At present, Woman Constable Mardenborough is attached to tourist patrol. She gets a frequent sense of the enormous responsibility of a police officer while being reminded that she is an ambassador for the country.

“Many tourists have come up to me and thanked me for serving and protecting. They told me I look good in the uniform,” she indicated, noting that the words of encouragement serve as motivation to do her best in representing the agency and the Federation.

Mardenborough also intends to touch the lives of persons within her community and is hoping for an assist from her days as a national athlete.

“I can help with kids in the community. I can speak to those who are joining gangs and really help to push them in the right direction. They know me, and I have a reputation that precedes me, so I think this will help them to listen to me,” she said.