Christmas greetings from Nevis Premier Hon. Mark Brantley

Photo caption: Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 25, 2021) — The following as a Christmas greeting from Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis.

My brothers and sisters,

It gives me tremendous pleasure to greet you at another Christmas Season. I am delighted to be here with you and for all of us to be alive and well at this time of year.

Christmas is always a very special time of year. It reminds us of course, that Christ came to be born then to die to save us all. It was the ultimate sacrifice, the ultimate gift. So for Christmas, let us remember the purpose of Christmas.

While it is wonderful to receive gifts and all of us like to receive gifts, it is even better to give, and for those of us who may say we don’t have money to give, that’s okay. Give of your time. Give of your love. Give of your attention.

A little time spent with someone who is lonely may go much further than any gift that you might be able to buy, and so I urge you to go out this Christmas Season to be kind to each other. Let us continue in this island to be out brother’s keeper and our sister’s helper.

This Christmas is particularly meaningful because it is the first Christmas that we are celebrating without the overwhelming restrictions that we’ve had in our country for COVID-19.

COVID-19 the world’s first pandemic in over a hundred years, disseminated lives and livelihoods across the world. Little Nevis was no exception. We all know that we have suffered, and so for this Christmas I want us to celebrate the fact that we’re still here; that God has been merciful to us, blessed us with good life.

He’s blessed us with good health that we’re here for each other. Let us not squander this opportunity. Let us spend the type of Christmas where we give of ourselves and we help each other.

For those of you who are going to be cooking up a storm for Christmas Day, remember your neighbours who may not be as fortunate.

Let us usher in this Christmas, the type of Christmas that I know the good Lord above would like us to have. Let us love each other. Let us care for each other. Let us be there for each other, and let us be together for this Christmas Season.

I wish you all the very best for Christmas. I wish you and your families good health, and I trust and hope this Christmas marks the start of new beginnings for our island and our country. Thank you and God bless you.

END