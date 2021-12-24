Tyra Wilkinson Makes History: Appointed FIFA Assistant Referee for 2022

By: Staff Writer

St. Kitts and Nevis Assistant Referee, Tyra Wilkinson has been appointed as a FIFA Assistant Referee, for the year 2022.

Wilkinson is the first-ever female from St. Kitts and Nevis to be appointed by FIFA as an Assistant Referee.

She joins Lenroy Parris as the other St. Kitts and Nevis appointee, for 2022.

Ms. Wilkinson was lauded on her major accomplishment by Head of the SKNFA Referees’ Department, Malcolm Ramsey.

He said:

She is very competent in terms of her technical ability.. Malcolm Ramsey

Ramsey also complimented Lenroy Parris on his accomplishment as well. There are now eight persons from St. Kitts and Nevis on the FIFA international list.