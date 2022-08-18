THREE MALE ATHLETES TO REPRESENT SKN AT NACAC CHAMPIONSHIPS IN THE BAHAMAS

By: St. Kitts and Nevis Athletics

Three senior male National Athletes are set to compete in the 2022 NACAC Area Championships that will be held in Freeport, Grand Bahama, from August 19-21, 2022. The event will take place at Grand Bahama Sports Complex. The team consists of Kizan David (Long Jump), Nadale Buntin and Warren Hazel (both in the 100m). Travelling with the team as Head Coach will be Mr. Fitzroy Eric Francis.

Kizan David is a former student of the Saddler Secondary School. He attended Lincoln University in Missouri. While attending Kizan was the 2021 MIAA Winter Male Student-Athlete of the Year and was additionally voted to the 2022 CoSIDA Academic All-District first team. He is ranked by NACAC at #25 as of the 15th August 2022 in Long Jump with a jump of 7.63m.

Nadale Buntin attends Rutgers University in New Jersey. While there he has been awarded MAAC Championships Rookie of the Meet and 2020-21 Academic All-Big Ten. Has a time of 10.37s for the 100m and 21.22s for the 200m.

Warren Hazel is a former student of the Verchilds High School. He attended the Southern Illinois University, while attending Warren was awarded Outdoor Second Team All-American – 400m, NCAA National Qualifier – 400m (Outdoor), NCAA West Regional Qualifier – 400m (Outdoor), MVC Champion – 400m (Outdoor). He has a time of 10.59s in the 100m and 21.17s in the 200m.

Here’s the link so you can follow them:

NACAC OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022