SCASPA UPGRADES COOLING SYSTEM AT THE RLB INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT WITH NEW CONDENSING UNIT AND AIR HANDLERS

Bird Rock, Basseterre, St. Kitts (Wednesday 17th August 2022) – The St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) continues to commit to the overall improvement of passenger experience at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport with persisted works on the upgrade of the airport terminal’s Air Conditioning System.

This timely upgrade includes the installation of ten (10) Air Handlers, nine (9) of which have already been installed, and a new condensing unit. This project commenced in May 2022 and encountered delays due to the supply chain challenges.

The installation of the new condensing unit, which started on the 13th of August, is underway with ongoing evaluations and inspections.

During this installation period, SCASPA has provided a secondary air conditioning unit to assist with the cooling of the airport spaces to ensure the comfort of staff, passengers and vendors.

Safety and security measures are also in place to minimize the risk of incidents and/or breach of security during this time.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of August 2022.

SCASPA apologizes for any inconvenience caused and solicit the public’s understanding and usual cooperation as it seeks to improve the overall experience at the RLB International Airport.

-End-