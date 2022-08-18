The CEO Breakfast Is Coming To Grenada

The CEO Breakfast series creates a space that brings together the region’s innovators (from all sectors conceivable), international voices and partners for development to co-create, scale and sustain solutions related to mutually agreed on development challenges. The current series contains two events.

The theme for the CEO Breakfast Series: Re-Imagining The OECS – Discover Opportunities and Innovate Forward.

The Saint Lucia CEO Breakfast took place on July 11th, 2022 and focused on the strategic priority of Re-inventing the Economy. The event addressed the following topics:

1) Positioning the OECS as a global innovation hub

2) Monetizing the Orange Economy

The Grenada CEO Breakfast, the second in the series, is scheduled for September 14th, 2022 at the Radisson Hotel and will focus on strategic priorities of Building Resilience and Advancing Equity and Inclusion. The event will address the following areas of social development through innovation:

1) Adaptive Social Protection

2) Transformational Youth Justice

3) Digital Education

4) Innovative Health

