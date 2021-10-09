Three Local Players To Train and Play In Miami

By: Staff Writer

The St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association has announced that three local based players have been invited to train and play with the Omega Select Team in the UPSL Premier League in Miami.

The players are:

Kimaree Brian Rogers – from Rams Village Superstars

Raceem Corinth Thomas- from S-Krave Newtown United

Petrez Antonio Williams – from S L Horsford St Pauls United

According to the SKNFA, the UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development Soccer League in the USA, with 400-plus teams targeted for the 2021/22 season.

The players departed the Federation on Wednesday 6 October, 2021.