Authorities Investigating stabbing in Nevis

By: Staff Writer

The authorities are investigating a wounding incident that occurred on Main Street, Charlestown, Nevis, in the vicinity of the Best Buy Supermarket on August 08, 2025.

Officers responded to a call for assistance from the victim, Andre Lewis, who was transported to the Alexandra Hospital.

Upon arrival, Lewis was alive but unresponsive, having sustained multiple stab wounds.

Lewis underwent emergency surgery and remains hospitalised in serious condition.

