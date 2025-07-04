St. Kitts and Nevis Seizes Last-Minute Opportunity to Compete in NORCECA U21 Beach Volleyball Qualifier 

Basseterre, St. Kitts. July 3, 2025. The St. Kitts & Nevis Amateur Volleyball Association (SKAVA) has confirmed that a men’s beach volleyball team is set to represent the nation at the NORCECA U21 World Championship Qualifier, taking place from July 4–6, 2025, in Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic.

SKAVA received a last-minute invitation from the North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (NORCECA) to fill the vacancy. In response, SKAVA selected the pairing of Jedidiah Pencheon and Julian Bristol and, despite the extremely short notice, completed registration and travel arrangements in just over 24 hours.

“SKAVA has been preparing for this qualification event since 2023,” said SKAVA President Glenn Quinlan.

“Although this particular pairing came together in late 2024, they’ve shown impressive growth and are ready to represent the Federation and the country at the highest level,” he shared.

Pencheon and Bristol were standout performers at the ECVA Senior Beach Championship in St. Lucia, earning a bronze medal and recording a victory over the eventual U21 champions, proving their ability to compete with the best in the region.

Their participation in the NORCECA qualifier is significant. The top five teams will qualify directly to the Main Draw of the 2025 FIVB U21 Beach Volleyball World Championships in Puebla, Mexico. An additional four teams will advance to the Qualification Tournament, making this a crucial opportunity on the international stage.

Coach Brenda Allen is with the team to provide technical and logistical support.

The Association is also in discussion with the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee regarding assistance with unplanned travel and participation expenses, given the urgency of the invitation.

“This is a proud and promising moment for St. Kitts and Nevis volleyball. We’re thrilled to be competing and doing so with athletes who are rising to the occasion,” President Quinlan added.

