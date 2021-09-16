THIRTEEN NATION-BUILDERS HONOURED FOR THEIR CONTRIBUTION ON NATIONAL HEROES DAY

During a ceremony held at National Heroes’ Park in observance of National Heroes Day on Thursday, September 16, thirteen unsung heroes were honoured for their contribution to nation-building.

The Governor-General, His Excellency, Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, approved the following National recipients of Honours Award, which is consistent with the National Honours Act. The National Honours Act established a trio of merit-based awards, which includes the Medal of Honour, the Companion of the Star of Merit, and the Order of National Hero.

This year’s recipients of the Companion of the Star of Merit include Uhral St. Clair Swanston – for Social and Economic Development of Nevis; Howard Noel McEachrane – for Business Entrepreneurship; Ernest Charles Ashton Amory M.B.E. – for Business Entrepreneurship and Philanthropy; Franklin R.O. Brand – for Business Stewardship and Community Activist; Ralph Lionel Gumbs – for Business Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and Lorna Althea Calendar – for Education and Journalism.

The Medal of Honour went to Robilee Gertrude Jean and Anica Pitt-Hazel – for Nursing; Elizabeth Collins-Woodley – for Nursing and Community Service; Helena Maisie “Nana’ Stapleton – for Entrepreneurship in the area of Market Vending; Icilma Telmadre Springer and Palsy Lorner Wilkin – for Education, and Ingrid Charles-Gumbs – for Education and Community Service.

“To be clear, not everyone will rise to the pinnacle to be declared a National Hero but yet we know the truth, a hero lies in each of us. In keeping with our National Honours Act, today I congratulate our sons and daughters who have been awarded national awards this year on the occasion of our Independence,” said Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris during his Commemorative Message.

Prime Minister Harris said that all the awardees are well deserving of such honour. He noted that although everyone cannot be a national hero, it is important for everyone to recognize the long and meritorious contributions of citizens to nation-building.

