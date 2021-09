Grenada Records 228 New Cases

The following is an update of the Covid Situation in Grenada as of 8:00 pm on 17 September 2021.

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.

LOCAL (CURRENTLY)

New positive case(s) 228

Active cases 2,121

• Imported 8

• Import-related 0

• Local 2,113

Hospitalised 67

In self-isolation 2,121

In quarantine facilities 366

LOCAL (TOTAL)

Confirmed cases 3,490

•Imported 128

Recovered 1,321

Hospitalised 108

Deaths 48

RT-PCR tests conducted 66,045

Vaccinated (1st dose) 31,120

Vaccinated (2nd dose) 21,234