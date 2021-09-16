St. Kitts-Nevis Patriots CPL Champions 2021

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots Graphic on a backdrop of the map outline of St. Kitts and Nevis draped in the colours of the National flag.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Nevis Patriots are the 2021 Caribbean Premier League Champions. This feat was accomplished by beating the St. Lucia Kings by three wickets at Warner Park.

Cheered on by a very vocal crowd, the Patriots led by Dominic Drakes held their nerve to secure their first title at home.

Batting first, the Kings amassed a total of 159 for 7 off their allotted 20 Overs. Roston Chase and opener Rahkeem Cornwall top scored with 43 each.

In reply, Dominic Drakes held his nerve to see the home side to victory. He top scored with 48.

Scores: St. Lucia Kings 159/7 and St. Kitts-Nevis Patriots 160/7.

Minister of Sports Jonel Powell has congratulated the Patriots on their win, telling reporters that this is an early independence gift.

