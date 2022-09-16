TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF THE ROBERT L. BRADSHAW INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF THE ROBERT L. BRADSHAW INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Due to the passing of Tropical Storm Fiona, the St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) with governance over the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport, wishes to inform the public of flight operation changes at the RLBIA as of today, Friday 16th September 2022;

  1. All flight operations/ traffic will cease from 4pm on Friday 16th September 2022 to 12pm (noon) Saturday 17th September 2022.
It is important to note that temporary closure of the RLBIA is subject to change provided further evaluation, guidance and advice from the SCASPA Meteorological Department and the local emergency/disaster authorities.

