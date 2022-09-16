MINISTER PHILLIP THANKS PROFESSOR BATTICE FOR DELIVERING A VERY ENGAGING PRIME MINISTER’S LECTURE

The Honourable Isalean Phillip, Junior Minister in the Federal Cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis thanked the Featured Speaker for the Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture Series, Valdon Tau Battice, for delivering a very engaging and thought-provoking message on September 14.

“I believe that others would agree that your presentation was very engaging not only audibly but also visually as you really challenged us to think about how we as citizens, residents and leaders can refocus our vision for the future outcomes of our great Federation,” said Minister Phillip, who was tasked with responding to the lecture. “You not only challenged us to dream big as we re-envision what we want, can be and all that we will be as a people and as a nation, but you have also called us to action. You have called us to be innovative and to re-create our institutions, systems, culture and social life for more self-sufficiency and improved quality of life.”

Minister Phillip said that in light of St. Kitts and Nevis’ 39 Years of Independence, Mr. Battice has asked some very pertinent questions.

“These questions cause us to think about where we are now, who we are and what we want to become. I believe that for a developing nation like ours, this question about what we envision and how we want to re-create and redesign ourselves is timeless. We should always be thinking about who we are and who we want to become,” said Senator Phillip.

Junior Minister Phillip in her response to the questions asked by Mr. Battice said that her vision and by extension that of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is simply greatness.

“My vision for St. Kitts and Nevis is that wherever our flag is flown or the name of our country is mentioned, I want people to say… they are the smallest country in the Western Hemisphere and the people are so talented, well-educated, poised and progressive,” she said. “My vision for this land of beauty is for us to blossom and for us to take up space on every stage. Like the Royal Poinciana, our National Flower, I see our people growing and evolving with certitude, assurance and confidence as the unstoppable force that we are.”

As St. Kitts and Nevis celebrates 39 years of Independence, Junior Minister Phillip said that “luckily for all of us we are celebrating with a new Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, who is ably supported and complemented by a highly competent and capable team of ministers whose visions and dreams for greatness similarly align. With all this newness, there would be no better time for us to Refocus our vision, Re-create for self-sufficiency and to Redesign for innovation as we celebrate Independence 39.”

Source: SKNIS