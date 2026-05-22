TEEN BOYS CONFERENCE PROMOTES HEALTHY LIFE CHOICES

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, May 21, 2026 (SKNIS): Adolescent boys across Saint Kitts convened at the Cuna Conference Room on Thursday (May 21, 2026), for the Teen Boys Conference organised by the Department of Gender Affairs. It was held under the theme: “Promoting Healthy Choices, Responsible Relationships, Educational Success and Consent.”



The conference featured a number of speakers who interactively engaged with the young men, and shared knowledge, skills and techniques needed to make informed decisions regarding sexual health, relationships and education. Topics included Boys’ Sexual and Reproductive Health, Healthy Relationships and Dating, Legal Awareness: Romeo and Juliet Clause, and the Importance of Education and Staying in School.



The structured safe space and empowering environment allowed the young men to express themselves openly and honestly.



Tchaikouski York, Gender Field Officer at the Department of Gender Affairs, welcomed the teens and noted the value of the session. Such empowering and educational engagements are detailed in the National Gender Policy and Action Plan (2021). It notes that adolescent boys face multiple developmental challenges and emphasises addressing gender-specific challenges, particularly in education and health. The policy document calls for increased awareness, life skills development and support systems to ensure boys remain engaged in school, and can make informed decisions.







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