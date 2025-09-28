Education

STATEMENT BY MINISTER OF EDUCATION ON DEFACEMENT AT DLDSS

By: Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley 

On Defacement at Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas Secondary School, (Saddlers)

The Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas Secondary School’s property was defaced and the principal’s name maligned.  The Ministry of Education condemns this malicious and disrespectful act and will work with the police to find the perpetrator(s). 

This school has been a beacon of hope and excellence that caters to the needs of children from multiple communities, and this senseless, malicious act was also perpetrated against their families.  The Ministry will not tolerate any disrespect towards our staff, or the destruction of its educational facilities and encourages parents and the public to discourage and report such behavior.

The Ministry will continue to give its full support to the school administrators as they carry out the challenging task of school management. High standards are often met with forceful opposition. Despite this, we will continue to safeguard our schools, as safe spaces and healthy learning environments for students and staff alike. We take our investment in our children very seriously and will continue to focus on nurturing and providing our youth with multiple pathways to success. 

I thank the staff, students of the Dr. Denzil L. Douglas Secondary School and wider community for their support during this challenging period. 

