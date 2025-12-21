St. Kitts Welcomes interCaribbean Airways Inaugural Flight from San Juan with Ceremony at Kayan Jet

Basseterre, St. Kitts (18 December 2025) — St. Kitts reached a new milestone in regional accessibility today as it welcomed the inaugural interCaribbean Airways flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU). The arrival was celebrated with a welcome ceremony at the Kayan Jet private terminal, where government officials, tourism stakeholders, and airline executives gathered to mark the commencement of this strategic air bridge.

The new twice-weekly service is a key component of the destination’s strategy to diversify its tourism arrivals. By establishing this non-stop link, St. Kitts is now positioned to capture a larger share of the Puerto Rican market while simultaneously simplifying the journey for international travelers connecting through San Juan from major cities in the United States and Europe.

The Hon. Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism, expressed her sentiments about the transformative nature of this new route:

“This service provides a direct non-stop link for our Puerto Rican travelers, recognizing the deep cultural and economic importance of this regional market. By utilizing San Juan as a critical strategic hub, we can now seamlessly capture traffic from major long-haul carriers across North America and Europe.”

Minister Henderson noted that the “airlift oxygen” provided by this connection is essential for the growth of local businesses. She emphasized that the increased flow of visitors would directly benefit the destination’s entrepreneurs, from taxi operators and restaurateurs to the cultural ambassadors who define the Kittitian experience.

Kelly Fontenelle, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, echoed these sentiments, focusing on the strong foundation of the partnership with the airline:

“Today marks a meaningful moment for our destination as we welcome the inaugural interCaribbean Airways service from San Juan, Puerto Rico. This route represents more than a new addition to our airlift. It reflects a shared commitment to strengthening regional connectivity thoughtfully and practically.”

Ms. Fontenelle further elaborated on the collective effort required to bring this service to fruition, thanking the airport partners and frontline tourism teams. She highlighted that the goal remains to provide travelers with the most efficient access possible, allowing them more time to immerse themselves in the warmth and distinctive culture of St. Kitts.

Speaking on the carrier’s commitment to the region, Lyndon Gardnier, Chairman of interCaribbean Airways, underscored the broader mission of the airline:

“Today, we add another bridge across the Caribbean Sea. This nonstop service between San Juan and St. Kitts connects two extraordinary destinations in just over an hour – opening new opportunities for families, businesses, and travelers across the region. Our partnership with St. Kitts and Nevis continues to grow stronger. In March, we proudly dedicated the ‘Spirit of St. Kitts and Nevis’ aircraft with Prime Minister Drew and the Cabinet standing alongside us. Today’s inaugural flight is the next chapter of that story. I want to thank Minister Henderson, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, and the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis for their support. Together, we are connecting the region – one island, one partnership, one vision at a time.”

The flight schedule offers highly convenient connections to and from the US market, as well as enhanced regional travel within the Eastern Caribbean.

Flight JY643 will depart San Juan for St. Kitts on Friday and Monday at 17:20, arriving at 18:30.

The return flight, JY644, will depart St. Kitts for San Juan on Thursday and Sunday at 08:30, arriving at 09:40.

The flight time is approximately 70 minutes. Tickets are available for booking at interCaribbean.com.

