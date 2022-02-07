IRS-CI reminds taxpayers living abroad of filing season requirements

Source: United States Embassy, Bridgetown

WASHINGTON – Tax season takes place Jan. 24 through April 18, and IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) reminds U.S. citizens and green card holders living abroad to follow the same rules for paying taxes as if they were residing in the U.S. U.S. taxpayers are subject to tax on worldwide income from all sources and must report all taxable income and pay taxes according to the Internal Revenue Code.

Taxpayers residing abroad, including those who are on military duty outside the U.S., are permitted an automatic two-month extension – until June 15 – to file their tax return.

The IRS urges everyone to file their return electronically this year, and if they have a U.S. bank account, choose direct deposit for any refund. Taxpayers can electronically file or mail their U.S. tax return by following directions included here.

Read More