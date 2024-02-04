T’anna Liburd Qualifies for 2024 CARIFTA Games

Freshman middle distance runner, Tianna Liburd, qualifies for CARIFTA with a time of 56.17 in the 400m……

T’anna Liburd in her second outing for Central Arizona College clocked a personal record as she ran the 10th fastest 400 meter time in the nation, 56.17, at the CAC Indoor Invitational on Saturday.

The college recognized her effort as one of the solid performances of the meet. qualifies her for the 2024 Carifta Games.

Just last week, in her first meet, T’anna ran the 15th fastest 600 meter time in the nation with a mark of 1:39.43.

Liburd will be back in action on February 10th at the Gaucho Indoor Invitational which will be held at Glendale Community College.