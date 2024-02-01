Shamar Joseph rewarded with CWI International Retainer Contract

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) proudly announces the upgrade of Shamar Joseph from his current Franchise contract to a CWI International retainer contract. This decision comes in recognition of Joseph’s outstanding performance and invaluable contribution to the recent historic victory against Australia on their home soil in Brisbane, marking Australia’s first defeat to the West Indies since 1997.

Enoch Lewis, CWI Director and Chair of the Cricket Development and Performance Committee expressed, “As exhilarated as we are, it is also dutiful to elevate Shamar Joseph to a CWI International retainer contract. His extraordinary talent and steadfast dedication serve as the cornerstone of our team’s recent triumph at the Gabba, and such promise merits its due recognition. Shamar has not just been rewarded with a retained contract he has earned it.”

Shamar Joseph’s remarkable debut series showcased his prowess with 13 wickets in two matches, including a match-winning spell of 7 for 68 in the decisive second test. His performance, coupled with his dedication, exemplifies the spirit of West Indies cricket.

Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, remarked, “Shamar’s elevation to a CWI International retainer contract reflects his potential and the bright future ahead for West Indies cricket. We have also offered Chemar Holder a franchise contract as we double down on securing the best fast-bowling talent available. We are excited to see both men continue to excel”.

With these contract upgrades, CWI reaffirms its commitment to nurturing talent and fostering excellence within the team. Shamar Joseph’s journey exemplifies the promising future of West Indies cricket, and we look forward to his continued success. Meanwhile, we will continue to support Chemar Holder who returned from injury rehabilitation and has shown signs of eagerness to be reintegrated at the highest level.

The full list of Men’s International retainers for 2023/24 are:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS

West Indies Men

Alick Athanaze Kraigg Brathwaite Keacy Carty Tagenarine Chanderpaul Joshua Da Silva Shai Hope Akeal Hosein Alzarri Joseph Shamar Joseph Brandon King Gudakesh Motie Rovman Powell Kemar Roach Jayden Seales Romario Shepherd

