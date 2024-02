Picture of the Crime Scene

Gunshots ring out on Sunday afternoon

The authorities are investigating the murder of a young man, who was shot and killed early Sunday afternoon in St. Kitts.

The Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force confirmed that the shooting incident occurred in College Street Ghaut.

Up to press time, the victim’s identity was still being withheld by the authorities.

Detectives are seeking the public’s help to find the killer.

The investigation is ongoing.