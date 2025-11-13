taiw5281296456513015146471433
Taiwan Donates Occupational Therapy Equipment to Support Mental Health Recovery in St. Kitts and Nevis

November 12th, 2025  —  Ambassador Edward Lin-Wen Tao and Third Secretary Ms. Ping-Yu Feng attended a donation ceremony at JNF Hospital, where Ambassador Tao handed over occupational therapy equipment and supplies to Mr. Curtis Martin, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, the Federation of Saint Christopher (Kitts) and Nevis.

The donation includes craft materials, baking equipment, an oven, washing machine, microwave, exercise bike, and treadmill. These items will help psychiatric patients rebuild daily living skills and support safe indoor rehabilitation at the Day Treatment Center.

The donation was facilitated by Project Manager Ms. Ivy Shih under the Mental Health System Enhancement Project of the TaiwanICDF Technical Mission in St. Kitts and Nevis. The project emphasizes that mental health recovery is not only medical treatment, but also restoring independence and dignity.

Dr. Jenson Morton, Director of Health Institutions, said the upgraded occupational therapy center will offer more diverse therapies benefiting both patients and caregivers. Ambassador Tao noted that Taiwan is proud to be a reliable partner in strengthening public health. Permanent Secretary Martin added that the donation represents an investment in dignity and recovery, reflecting the lasting friendship between Taiwan and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

