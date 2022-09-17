Independence Celebrations Continue

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 17, 2022(Office of the Press Secretary) – Independence 39 continues as scheduled tomorrow under the theme “Refocus, Re-create, Redesign; Independence 39”.

On Sunday 18th September, the Independence State Service will be held at 4:00 pm at the Antioch Baptist Church.

Monday 19th September, Independence Day, celebrations continue with Independence Address by Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew which will be aired on ZIZ Television at 7:30 am.

The Independence Parade will begin at 8:00 am at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium.

The Hair in St. Kitts and Nevis Competition continues under the theme “Our National Colours in Splendour”. The competition is an opportunity for aspiring and current hairstylists within the federation to demonstrate their creative and artistic skills.

The hairstylists are asked to submit three (3) headshots displaying the front, back and side of the style on one model along with a video of the hairstylist working on the model crafting the style. It is crucial that the hairstylist tag the Independence 39 Committee on Facebook and Instagram to ensure their style is seen. The hashtags should read as follows:

Independence39 #HairInSKNChallenge #StKittsandNevis

All photos and videos must be posted by 11:00 pm on Monday 19th September. The winners will be announced on Friday 23rd September 2022.