Sunrise Airways Takes a Silver Flight to the St Kitts Music Festival 

For the first time in its 27-year history, the St. Kitts Music Festival (SKMF) welcomes Sunrise Airways as an official travel partner, adding new energy and connectivity to one of the Caribbean’s most celebrated music events.



Having launched its Antigua–St. Kitts route on May 26, 2024, Sunrise Airways brings convenient twice-daily service, six days a week, using a 30-seat Embraer 120 aircraft. This partnership is already proving valuable, having supported festival promotional activities across Grenada, St. Vincent, St. Lucia and Dominica.





As part of the festival collaboration, Sunrise joined forces with the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Fine Food, and the SKMF team to execute a sweepstakes in Dominica — where two lucky winners will receive tickets to the 2025 St. Kitts Music Festival.



To make travel easier for music lovers, the airline is offering special promotional fares for festival-goers and has added extra flights with seamless connections to and from St. Maarten, Antigua and Dominica to meet expected demand.





Tickets for this year’s festival are available at the Ministry of Tourism and The Cable in St. Kitts and at Valu Mart and Caribbean Lottery outlets in both St. Kitts and Nevis. Fans can also purchase tickets and stay updated at www.stkittsmusicfestival.com.

