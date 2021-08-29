St Kitts-Nevis Surpasses 1000 Covid Cases

St. Kitts and Nevis has passed 1000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The twin island federation is in the midst of a third wave of COVID-19 infections. The recent surge has pushed the total number of cases to 1053.

Over the past two weeks both islands experienced a spike in the rate of infection. Dating back to August 16 up to August 21, 168 cases were recorded. While from August 23 to 28, 230 were cases were recorded. That’s an increase from the previous week of 62.

Since the pandemic, St. Kitts has recorded 918 cases in total while Nevis has recorded 135.

Health officials are now monitoring 429 active cases.