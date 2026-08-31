STATEMENT ON THE HEALTH OF PRIME MINISTER THE HON. DR. TERRANCE M. DREW 

The Cabinet Secretariat wishes to provide the public with an official statement regarding the health of Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance M. Drew.



On the evening of Sunday August 30, 2026, Prime Minister Drew presented to the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital following symptoms of mild discomfort, nausea and headache. He was immediately admitted for observation and thorough clinical evaluation.



The medical team and specialists at JNF General Hospital have attended to the Prime Minister continuously over the last 18 hours. Following comprehensive analysis and diagnostic reviews, his treating physicians are satisfied with his overall condition, confirming that he remains awake, alert, and in stable condition.



Out of an abundance of caution and based on the medical team’s observations since his admission, the full medical team has advised that Prime Minister Drew be transported abroad for specialised observation and precautionary monitoring. Arrangements are currently underway to facilitate this transport.



The Cabinet and the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis request that the nation keep Prime Minister Drew in their prayers for a swift and full recovery. The public is reassured that the business of government continues seamlessly and without interruption.



A further update on the Prime Minister’s status will be issued to the nation at 7:00 PM today.



—







END OF STATEMENT

Related