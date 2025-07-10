SCASPA WELCOMES 40 NEW SECURITY RECRUITS THROUGH BASIC 123 TRAINING INITIATIVE

Bird Rock, Basseterre, St. Kitts (Wednesday, 10th July 2025) – The St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) has officially commenced Basic 123 Training for forty (40) newly recruited Security Officers. This training represents a critical step in building capacity within the Authority’s security division and reflects SCASPA’s ongoing commitment to excellence in port safety and operational efficiency.

The officers participated in a structured orientation session, which began with opening remarks delivered by Mrs. Marva Burroughs, Human Resource Manager. Ms. Janelle Smithen, Human Resource Officer, coordinated the session, which featured presentations from several departments across the Authority.

Mrs. Denise Christopher, Payroll Assistant, provided essential information regarding payroll systems and employee benefits, ensuring that recruits were well informed about compensation procedures and entitlements. In a presentation focused on safety, Mr. Marvin Phillip of the Quality Control Unit addressed workplace safety protocols and emphasized the importance of compliance with SCASPA’s safety standards.

As part of the orientation, the officers were introduced to the Authority’s mission, vision, and core values, along with a detailed overview of its organizational structure, including key departments and leadership roles. Presenters also guided the recruits through SCASPA’s policies and procedures and workplace security protocols, laying the groundwork for professional conduct and operational preparedness.

Mr. Derrick Fyfield, Security Manager, formally welcomed the newly hired officers and introduced them to Mr. Calvin Duggins, Chief Operations Officer. Both leaders reaffirmed SCASPA’s commitment to continuous training and highlighted the importance of integrity, vigilance, and discipline in the execution of security duties.

Mr. Arthnel Jordon of SCASPA and Mr. Royston Griffin from the Civil Aviation Division are leading the Basic 123 Training. Their guidance ensures that each officer is equipped with the foundational knowledge and competencies required to serve effectively in the nation’s air and seaport environments.

SCASPA extends its best wishes to the recruits as they begin their training and expresses appreciation to all facilitators and partners involved in this critical onboarding process.

Related