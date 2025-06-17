Statement from the Government of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis In Response to Circulating Reports of Alleged U.S. Travel Ban

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis has taken note of reports now circulating on various platforms suggesting that the United States of America has imposed or is preparing to impose a travel ban that includes the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and which may affect the ability of our citizens to enter the United States.



While we understand the concerns that such reports may naturally generate, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis wishes to make it absolutely clear that no official correspondence or communication has been received from the United States Government, whether through our Embassy, Consular representatives, or any other channel, indicating the existence or impending issuance of any such travel ban or restriction that targets St. Kitts and Nevis or the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis.



As a responsible Government, we take any and all indications of potential threats to the rights and mobility of our citizens seriously. Although no formal notice has been issued or received, the mere circulation of such a report is concerning enough. As such, the Government is actively engaging its diplomatic and international partners to determine the source, credibility, and veracity of the claims now in circulation.



The protection of our citizens, at home and abroad, is a top priority. We are committed to maintaining strong and respectful relations with the United States and all our international partners.



We urge all to rely on official government channels for accurate and timely information.

