By: Staff Writer

Two young men were fatally shot last night while out enjoying a Friday lime at Pinneys Beach.

Reports indicate that sometime after 11, the youngsters, (Xavia Howell & Shaheem Farrell) were ambushed and fatally shot.

Sourced Photos of Xavia ‘Snapps’ Howell and Shaheem Farrell

Up to press time, no one has been arrested and a statement from the Police hasn’t been forthcoming.

More details to follow as information becomes available.