St. Kitts Welcomes the Inaugural Call Of Spirit of Adventure

Basseterre (21st December, 2021): The Spirit of Adventure, the newest boutique ship from Saga Cruises, made its inaugural call to St. Kitts today, December 21st, 2021, making it the sixth inaugural call to the destination since the official start of the cruise season in November. The Ministry of Tourism and the St. Kitts Tourism Authority celebrated the inaugural call with a plaque exchange ceremony.



Spirit of Adventure offers its passengers an all-inclusive luxury cruise experience. The ship was designed specifically for discerning guests and features specialty restaurants, a huge selection of all-balcony cabins and suites, and exemplary customer service.



“It is an honor to welcome the captain, crew and passengers of the Spirit of Adventure on their inaugural call to St. Kitts,” said The Hon. Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports. “Affluent travelers are a key demographic in our marketing efforts to bring visitors to our shores. The influx of cruise calls from luxury cruise lines bodes well for St. Kitts as a safe destination with tours and attractions that appeal to discerning travelers, who are seeking quintessential Caribbean experiences.”



This is our sixth inaugural call since the official start of the season on 1st November 2021:

Celebrity Apex – Wednesday 10th November 2021

Aida Perla – Tuesday 16th November 2021.

Enchanted Princess – Tuesday 23rd November, 2021

Seabourn Ovation – Thursday 25th November, 2021

MSC Seaview – Saturday 11th December, 2021

Spirit of Adventure – Tuesday 21st December, 2021

The success of the phased approach in restarting the cruise sector has led to an increase in cruise calls, the destination poised to receive 72 cruise ships in December and with an anticipated 86 cruise ship calls in January 2022.

