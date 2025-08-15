STATEMENT FROM THE GOVERNMENT OF SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS ON THE REPURPOSING OF THE HISTORIC FORT THOMAS HOTEL

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is in the final stages of negotiations for the repurposing of the historic Fort Thomas Hotel property at Fortlands, Basseterre, into a world-class Museum of Caribbean History. This landmark facility will be complemented by restaurants, public spaces, and monuments that celebrate our shared regional heritage.



An Environmental Impact Assessment has been completed, and an Archaeologist will be assigned to the project to ensure that any items of archaeological value are identified, preserved, and, where appropriate, incorporated into the Museum.



The arrangement being negotiated is a lease-to-own model, under which the developer may only purchase the property upon successful completion of the project and delivery of the agreed public amenities. The development will also include coastal erosion stabilization to protect the Fortlands shoreline and safeguard the integrity of the site.



This initiative follows decades of deterioration at the property, which the Government has owned since 1999. The project will reverse this decline, transforming the site into a vibrant cultural, educational, and tourism destination, while honoring its historical significance.



The government is moving forward responsibly, guided by a clear public-interest framework, to deliver a nationally significant cultural asset for Basseterre, for Saint Kitts and Nevis, and for the wider Caribbean. Further updates will be provided once the plans and negotiations are finalized.

